Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

TSQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 6,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.15%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

In other news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,342.45. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $371,591.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,880.72. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $713,275. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

