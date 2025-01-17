Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
TSQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 6,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.
Townsquare Media Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Townsquare Media
Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
