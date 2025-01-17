Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Up 26.5% – Here’s What Happened

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 32,417,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 8,085,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £261,240.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Further Reading

