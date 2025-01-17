Truefg LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Truefg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

