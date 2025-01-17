Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Shares of BK opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

