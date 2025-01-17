Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.46. 18,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 61,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Turbo Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

