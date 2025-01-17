Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.46. 18,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 61,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.
Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.
