UBS Group Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $290.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.40.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $252.74 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $252.51 and a fifty-two week high of $371.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 36.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.