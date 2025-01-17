Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,833,510,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,592,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,567,030,000 after purchasing an additional 188,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.