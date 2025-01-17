Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after buying an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

