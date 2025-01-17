Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 208,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,206,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 942,529 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,301,000 after buying an additional 769,884 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 545,600 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,468,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $9,943,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

