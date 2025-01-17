Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 53,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 41.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $234.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.82. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.