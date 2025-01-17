uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

uniQure Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.41. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on uniQure from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 14.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

