United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Rentals stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 12/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 11/8/2024.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $758.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.16 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.08.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Landsman is also a member of the Cincinnati City Council in Ohio. He assumed office on January 2, 2018. His current term ends on January 1, 2024. Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

