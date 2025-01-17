USDB (USDB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.35 Million

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, USDB has traded up 1% against the dollar. USDB has a total market capitalization of $87.72 million and $11.35 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,274.98 or 0.99423472 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,821.96 or 0.98024646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 87,595,381 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 87,586,826.32060573. The last known price of USDB is 0.99912649 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $14,129,382.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

