Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,197 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for 20.3% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned 0.10% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $107,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

