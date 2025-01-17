Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is First Pacific Financial’s Largest Position

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,622,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,784 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $410.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $307.85 and a 52 week high of $428.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.61.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
