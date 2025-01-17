Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,938,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,391,122 shares.The stock last traded at $412.03 and had previously closed at $403.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.75.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,279,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

