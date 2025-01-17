Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 363,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 75,920 shares.The stock last traded at $262.51 and had previously closed at $260.04.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.22 and a 200-day moving average of $255.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

