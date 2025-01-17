Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stake Boosted by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $80.04 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

