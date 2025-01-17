Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VO opened at $272.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.86 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

