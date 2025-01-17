Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

