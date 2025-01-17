Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after buying an additional 116,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,959,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $202.66 and a 52 week high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.