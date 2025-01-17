Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after buying an additional 116,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,959,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $202.66 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.