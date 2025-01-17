Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

