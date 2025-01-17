Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

