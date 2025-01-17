Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
