Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vast Renewables Price Performance
Shares of Vast Renewables stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Vast Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.
