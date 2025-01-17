Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Victoria’s Secret & Co. comprises 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 109,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

