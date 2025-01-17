VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 78.3% in December

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $347.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

