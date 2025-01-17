Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 45.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $372,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $317.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.94 and a 200-day moving average of $287.85. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $321.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

