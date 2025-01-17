Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $178.40 and last traded at $173.89, with a volume of 5765868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vistra by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vistra by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vistra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

