W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,426,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,570,000 after purchasing an additional 204,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,894,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,325,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 138.58%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

