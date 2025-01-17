Walken (WLKN) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1.13 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Walken has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,194.05 or 0.99643355 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101,170.38 or 0.98645227 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,226,538 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

