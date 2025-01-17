Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Down 20.5% – Here’s Why

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 225,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 95,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Walker River Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

