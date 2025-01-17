Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 15.9% – Time to Sell?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 177,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

