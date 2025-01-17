Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 15.9% – Time to Sell?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 177,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Walker River Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.
Walker River Resources Company Profile
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walker River Resources
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.