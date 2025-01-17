Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $535.00, but opened at $475.15. Watsco shares last traded at $488.16, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

Watsco Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.38.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.