Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 193.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,781 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

