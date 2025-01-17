Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management
In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $165.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.
Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Global Management
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.