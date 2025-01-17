Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $165.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

