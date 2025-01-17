Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.86 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

