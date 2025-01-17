Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 44 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,600. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,276 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,066.20 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 166.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,067.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $928.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,080.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

