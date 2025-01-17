Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,605,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,983 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $248,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

