Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,041,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $524,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

