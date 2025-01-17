Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $755,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 207.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after buying an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.21 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.41 and its 200-day moving average is $221.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

