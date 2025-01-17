Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $77.77 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 7.8% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

