Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $215.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $222.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after buying an additional 3,783,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,995,984,000 after acquiring an additional 359,854 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,423,000 after purchasing an additional 122,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,485,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

