Weis Markets Promotes Robert G. Gleeson to Chief Operating Officer

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) recently announced the promotion of Robert G. Gleeson to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The promotion, effective as of January 13, 2025, involves Gleeson taking on a crucial position within the organization.

Gleeson, aged 59, has been an integral part of Weis Markets, Inc., having joined the company in 2018. His journey with the organization saw him progress from Vice President of Fresh Merchandising in July 2019 to Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing in March 2021. Prior to his tenure at Weis Markets, Gleeson held various senior leadership roles over his 32-year career, including Vice President of Center Store, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, and Division President for SuperValu.

As the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Gleeson will be responsible for overseeing several key departments within the company. These include merchandising, marketing, advertising, store operations, information technology, asset protection, pharmacy, and the supply chain departments which include distribution, transportation, and manufacturing. Gleeson will report directly to Jonathan H. Weis, who serves as Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Weis Markets, Inc.

Following Gleeson’s promotion, Jonathan H. Weis, Chairman, President, and CEO of Weis Markets, Inc., will no longer hold the interim Chief Operating Officer position. It is worth noting that there have been no changes to Gleeson’s existing compensation arrangements in connection with his appointment to the COO role.

The official news release announcing Bob Gleeson as the Chief Operating Officer has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Weis Markets, founded in 1912, is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia.

For further details and updates, please visit Weis Markets’ official website at WeisMarkets.com or engage with them on Facebook at Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

