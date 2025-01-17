Werlinich Asset Management LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $121.56 and a one year high of $161.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

