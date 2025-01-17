Western Acquisition Ventures Files Revised Proxy Card for Special Shareholder Meeting

On January 15, 2025, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVSU) submitted a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing important developments regarding its upcoming special meeting. The special meeting, scheduled for January 24, 2025, is intended to ratify various actions related to the previously announced proposed business union with Cycurion, Inc.

Get alerts:

The Company had initially circulated an Original Proxy Card to its shareholders on January 10, 2025, in preparation for the Special Meeting. This Proxy Card was connected to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4, which had been declared effective by the SEC on the same day. Subsequently, on January 10, 2025, the Company lodged its Proxy Statement/Prospectus with the SEC, including a copy of the Original Proxy Card.

In anticipation of the Special Meeting, the Company has introduced a Revised Proxy Card, which was dispatched to shareholders on January 15, 2025, in substitution of the Original Proxy Card. Notably, the Revised Proxy Card modifies “Proposal No. 5 – The Directors Proposal” to present the selection of each director nominee as a distinct sub-proposal. This change aims to enhance the clarity of the voting process for shareholders.

This recent filing is considered a material event for Western Acquisition Ventures as it signifies a pivotal step leading up to the shareholder meeting to finalize the proposed business amalgamation with Cycurion, Inc.

The Company has also included in the filing an exhibit detailing the Revised Proxy Card, along with the required Cover Page Interactive Data File.

As per the regulatory guidelines laid out by the SEC, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has appropriately addressed the necessity for this Current Report on Form 8-K to provide shareholders with essential information ahead of the imminent Special Meeting to ensure transparency and adherence to regulations.

The Board of Directors at Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. encourages shareholders to carefully examine the Revised Proxy Card and actively participate in the forthcoming Special Meeting to make informed decisions aligned with the Company’s strategic direction. The Company’s leadership anticipates positive shareholder engagement as it progresses with its proposed business combination plans.

This announcement underscores Western Acquisition Ventures’ commitment to upholding transparency and shareholder engagement as it navigates through significant corporate milestones and strategic initiatives. Shareholders are advised to stay abreast of further updates and participate in the upcoming Special Meeting to contribute to the pivotal decisions at hand.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western Acquisition Ventures’s 8K filing here.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

Featured Articles