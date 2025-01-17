Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 16.11% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
WINC stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $24.37.
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
