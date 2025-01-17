Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Raised to Hold at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$3.25 price target on Western Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Western Energy Services stock opened at C$2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$90.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.79.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

