Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.73. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 61,848 shares trading hands.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

