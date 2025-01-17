Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.73. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 61,848 shares trading hands.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Uranium & Vanadium
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.