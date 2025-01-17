Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 27.8% – What’s Next?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shot up 27.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 598,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 244,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

