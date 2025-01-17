Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 481,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 227,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

